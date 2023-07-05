HamberMenu
Today’s Cache | OpenAI disables ‘Browse with Bing’; E.U. court ruling threatens Meta’s data collection policy; Google fined for incomplete search results

July 05, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website.

A file photo of text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website. | Photo Credit: AP

OpenAI disables ‘Browse with Bing’

OpenAI temporarily disabled ‘Browse with Bing’, a beta feature for ChatGPT subscribers. The move came after reports emerged that the feature could be used to bypass restrictions to display content behind paywalls.

With web browsing being disabled, ChatGPT will not be able to display information beyond its training cutoff date of September 2021. OpenAI meanwhile said it is working on a fix and will be back with a beta version “as quickly as possible”.

E.U. court ruling threatens Meta’s data collection policy

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp may have to overhaul how they collect the data of users in Europe after the top E.U. court ruled against their parent company Meta. The ruling favoured Germany’s anti-cartel watchdog, which argued that it could take data privacy issues into account when considering antitrust cases.

This would mean Meta would need to ask for permission to collect large amounts of personal data in the E.U, that could in turn require different methods of gathering data. The court also struck workarounds presented by the company.

Google fined for incomplete search results

French authorities imposed a two million euro ($2.2-million) fine on Google over incomplete results in its search engine and app store. Authorities said the tech-giant’s search engine lacked information concerning the ranking criteria of results.

While the antitrust office said Google has since “corrected part of the sanctioned shortcomings’ ‘, the U.S. based company said it regretted that the changes had not been taken into account by the authorities.

