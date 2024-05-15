Today’s Cache | OpenAI co-founder departs; Integration of Nothing audio products with ChatGPT; Unveiling OpenAI’s GPT-4o capabilities

OpenAI co-founder departs

OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever is bidding farewell to the organisation. In a heartfelt message, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed profound gratitude for Sutskever’s invaluable contributions, acknowledging his instrumental role in shaping OpenAI’s trajectory. Sutskever’s departure marks a significant transition for the company, yet it also heralds a new chapter. Jakub Pachocki, a distinguished figure within OpenAI known for his pivotal role in projects like GPT-4 and OpenAI Five, steps into the role of chief scientist, poised to lead the company into its next phase of innovation.

Integration of Nothing audio products with ChatGPT

Nothing has nnounced the integration of ChatGPT into their entire range of audio products. It includes Ear 1, Ear Stick, Ear 2, CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro. The OpenAI’s chatbot will appear on these audio devices through the Nothing X app update starting May 21. Nothing had already rolled it out for Ear and Ear a in April this year. Users will be able to pinch-to-speak to ChatGPT directly from Nothing audio products paired with Nothing phones.

Decoding the capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-4o

OpenAI’s new flagship AI model, the GPT-4o is capable of accepting audio and visual inputs and generating output almost flawlessly. The ‘o’ in GPT-4o stands for “omni,” which means it can receive multimodal inputs through text, audio, and images, unlike the early days of ChatGPT, when users had to submit text to receive a response text. OpenAI claims GPT-4o can achieve a response time of 232 milliseconds for audio input, while its average response time is 320 milliseconds. The AI interface uses the usual fillers, or sometimes repeats part of the question to cover for this latency.