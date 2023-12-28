December 28, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

NYT sues OpenAI and Microsoft

The New York Times has filed a federal lawsuit on December 27 against OpenAI and Microsoft to prevent them from using their stories to train chatbots any further. The Times said that the chatbots churning out answers verbatim from the Times was a threat to livelihood as it amounted to theft of billions of dollars of work. The newspaper began discussing the implications of AI models using its content with OpenAI and Microsoft starting April. The media company’s case was filed in federal court in Manhattan.

While NYT is one of the media organisations to have shifted to the online medium successfully, most media companies are struggling with the movement of readers to online. Popular chatbots like ChatGPT make it even harder for media organisations to drive traffic as now users are less likely to visit the original source of information. Times hasn’t listed the specific value of damages it is seeking but wants to “hold them responsible for the billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages that they owe” for copying its work. OpenAI has said that the company respects the rights of content creators and is “committed” to cooperating with them to help them benefit from the technology with new revenue models. Microsoft hasn’t commented on the matter yet.

Two models of Apple Watch go on sale again

A federal court has temporarily lifted a sales ban ordered by the International Trade Commission due to a patent dispute on two higher-end models of the Apple Watch. The ITC ordered the halt in October to block Apple from using specific technologies that are underlying a blood-oxygen measurement system in its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches.

Apple has been involved in an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo over these technologies. To comply with the ITC ruling, Apple cut off online sales of its watches in the U.S. days ahead of the Christmas holiday. While the court’s decision on Apple’s appeal is still pending, it will allow sales of the two Apple Watch models now. The two models will be available in Apple’s online store by noon Pacific Time starting today according to the ruling. They have also returned to some Apple stores and will be widely available from Saturday. Analysts have said that the lawsuit is an obstacle for Apple as it has been integrating more medical tech into its watches.

Social media cos. made billions in U.S. ad revenue from minors

A study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health published yesterday showed that social media platforms had collectively generated over $11 billion in U.S. advertising revenue from minors last year. Researchers took into account the number of users under 18 on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X and YouTube in 2022 based on population data from the U.S. Census and survey data from Common Sense Media and Pew Research. Then the study used data from firm Insider Intelligence, formerly called eMarketer, and Qustodio, a parental control app to estimate every platform’s ad revenue from 2022 and the time spent by each child on each platform. The researchers then built a simulation model using this data to estimate the ad revenue the platforms made from minors in the U.S.

The study has brought to light the need for regulation in social media over the unfair advertising targeting towards children and impact on their mental health due to exposure of unregulated content. Social media platforms have clearly failed to self-regulate themselves. They have been getting negative attention over hyper-personalised algorithms that drive online addiction among children.