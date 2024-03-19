Today’s Cache | Nvidia unveils flagship AI chip; Social media giants face heat over cyber extremism; Apple complies with EU digital market regulations 

March 19, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Nvidia unveils flagship AI chip

Nvidia unveiled flagship AI chip, Blackwell B200, at the company’s annual developer conference. The B200 takes two chips the size of Nvidia’s previous offerings, and binds them together into a single chip. Nvidia claims it is 30 times faster than its previous offerings.

The chip comes with 208 billion transistors, more than double the 80 billion transistors on the company’s previous chips. Major tech corporations like Amazon, Alphabet-owned Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle and Tesla are expected to use the new chip. Nvidia’s controlling share in the AI chip market over the last 12 months has made it the third most valuable company in the U.S. stock market.

Social media giants face heat over cyber extremism

Social media giants including Google, Meta, X, WhatsApp, Telegram and Reddit are facing heat in Australia over steps they are taking to protect users from extremist materials on their platforms.

Australia’s online safety regulator said it has issued legal notices to the platforms requiring each company to report on steps they are taking to protect users. The companies have 49 days to respond and face financial penalties of 780 thousand Australian dollars per day if they do not comply.

Apple complies with EU digital market regulations

Apple fended off criticism that it has not done enough to open up its closed ecosystem as required under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, saying it complied with the landmark legislation.

Apple has, in recent weeks, announced a series of changes from allowing app developers to distribute their iPhone apps directly to consumers instead of through Apple’s App Store to letting developers distribute apps through alternative app stores on iOS in the EU. The DMA sets out a list of obligations and prohibitions for Apple, Alphabet’s Google and other tech giants which the companies had to abide by on March 7. Companies that fail to comply risk investigations that can lead to fines of as much as 10% of their global turnover.

