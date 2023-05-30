Today’s Cache | Nvidia chief envisions programming through AI; WhatsApp tests new features; SoftBank’s Arm rolls out smartphone tech 

May 30, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

Nvidia chief envisions programming through AI

Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, said artificial intelligence means everyone can now be a computer programmer as all they need to do is speak to the computer. Speaking at the Computex forum in Taipei, Huang said AI was leading a computing revolution and hailed the end of the “digital divide”.

Huang also unveiled several new applications, including a partnership with the world’s largest advertising group WPP for generative AI-enabled content for digital advertising.

WhatsApp tests new features

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on features including unique usernames, and screen sharing over video calls, reported WABetaInfo.

Discovered by beta testers, images from the outlet show a button in the WhatsApp UI allowing users to record or cast their screen during video calls and the addition of unique usernames, that will be different from the name visible to a user’s WhatsApp contacts.

SoftBank’s Arm rolls out smartphone tech

SoftBank Group Corp. owned chip designer Arm rolled out new technology for mobile devices and Taiwan smartphone chip maker MediaTek Inc. said it will be using it for its next-generation product. Arm sells blueprints chip designers use to build their own hardware. It is launching Immortalis-G720, a chip for video image processing and AI applications, and the Cortex-X4, a processor that would be the brains of the mobile device at Taiwan’s Computex conference.

In Arm’s blog post announcing the new products, MediaTek said the new chips will help improve the performance of its next-generation smartphones.