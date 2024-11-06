 />
Today’s Cache | Nvidia beats Apple; Bitcoin hits new record; Apple’s smart glasses

Published - November 06, 2024 01:43 pm IST

Nvidia beats Apple

Nvidia has beaten Apple in terms of market capitalisation to become the biggest company in the world. The AI chipmaker that leveraged the generative AI boom saw shares rising by 2.9% to $139.93. As a result of this, Nvidia’s market capitalisation came to $3.43 trillion, pulling ahead of Apple’s market cap of $3.38 trillion. Amazon and Meta combined are worth less than Nvidia currently, reported AFP.

Nvidia this week is also slated to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average. A number of Big Tech companies depend on its offerings to develop and advance their own generative AI products and large language model research. This, in turn, has raised antitrust concerns though U.S. regulators have not yet taken actionable measures against the company.

Bitcoin hits new record

Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, briefly touched a new all-time high in Asian trade, as its price crossed $75,000 before dipping back down. Analysts attributed this spike in price to the election results in the U.S., with many investors believing that Donald Trump’s early performance is a sign of his possible victory. Trump has become a supporter of cryptocurrencies, to the extent of promoting his own crypto/decentralised finance platform on social media.

Investors are hoping that if Trump becomes president once more, he will support crypto innovation and the rise of fintech businesses in the country. Crypto-based firms in the U.S. have in past years butted heads with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its relatively aggressive regulatory approach to the technology when compared to regulators in Europe.

Apple’s smart glasses

Apple is working on a smart glasses launch, though this could take years to come about, according to the Bloomberg newsletter. The initiative, Atlas, is underway and Apple is also surveying its employees to obtain feedback, per the report. However, the iPhone-maker has not yet confirmed the report.

Meta and Apple are both competing in the AR/VR wearables space. While Meta has achieved more mainstream sales due to its lower priced Quest headsets, Apple’s Vision Pro headset remains an ultra luxurious buy at more than $3,000. Meta is also working on smart glasses. These devices are a lighter and less costly take on headsets that look less conspicuous when worn in public spaces, and can now include a plethora of generative AI features.

