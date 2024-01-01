Today’s Cache | North Korea vows to build more nuclear weapons; Donald Trump’s lawyer fooled by Google Bard hallucination; FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will not be tried again

January 01, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

North Korea vows to build more nuclear weapons

The North Korean regime will focus on war preparations by building more nuclear weapons even as it plans to launch three more military spy satellites this year and introduce unmanned combat equipment in 2024, said leader Kim Jong-Un during the Workers’ Party meeting. These moves come in response to U.S.-led sanctions against the country, according to state-controlled news outlets. It is possible that Kim will use the growing nuclear programme as leverage in negotiations for relaxing the sanctions, though it is not certain he will act upon any promises he makes.

The North Korean army has test-fired dozens of missiles, putting South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. on high alert last year. While there are doubts about the functional abilities of North Korean nuclear or satellite technology, geopolitical experts worry about the aid the country is possibly receiving from Russia.

Donald Trump’s lawyer fooled by Google Bard hallucination

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen admitted that he used Google Bard when doing legal research, which resulted in him giving non-existent court rulings to his attorney. Cohen had been working on arguments to end his court supervision after spending time in prison, and said he thought he could rely on Google Bard but was unaware that it could generate cases that did not exist. Cohen was disbarred years ago.

This is not the first time a lawyer who used an AI chatbot has submitted non-existent cases, causing the judge to scrutinise their research methods. OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are both prone to “hallucination,” where they at times present completely inaccurate information in a logical and coherent manner.

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will not be tried again

The convicted ex-CEO of the failed FTX crypto exchange will likely not be put through a second trial, as prosecutors are hoping to quickly resolve the case. A year after his crypto exchange collapsed in November 2022, Bankman-Fried was arrested and brought to the U.S., where he was convicted on seven fraud-related charges. Prosecutors accused him of stealing billions of dollars from his clients in order to prop up another company whilst ordering his associates to also take illegal and financially risky actions.

Bankman-Fried is due to be sentenced on March 28 this year. He could spend the rest of his life in prison, but may appeal this year, so the legal time frame continues to be uncertain.

