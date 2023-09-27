Today’s Cache | NFT market undergoes dramatic changes; U.S. Federal Trade Commission sues Amazon; Girls’ internet usage under threat

September 27, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

NFT market undergoes dramatic changes

Two years ago, as the top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether touched all-time highs in price, another blockchain-based asset enjoyed its bubble. These were NFTs - short for non-fungible tokens - which can take the form of anything from pixelated “punks” to cartoon monkey heads. NFT advocates promised these assets would change the nature of digital ownership, as each transaction is recorded on the blockchain and buyers get certified ownership proof. As celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan promoted their own collections, everyday traders invested in NFTs or even minted and sold their own for profit. However, artists, environmentalists, and financial regulators criticised the NFT trend.

Tracing the journey of the NFT market in the past two years shows how these once vaunted digital assets became close to “worthless,” in the words of a new report about the sector.

U.S. Federal Trade Commission sues Amazon

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sued Amazon, claiming that it overcharged customers and stopped rivals from competing fairly with it. The agency and 17 state attorneys general said that Amazon stopped sellers from lowering prices and hurt the shopping experience by suppressing innovation and healthy competition. In return, Amazon’s general counsel defended the e-commerce giant’s practices and said they helped to keep prices low and speed up deliveries, while also benefiting the businesses selling their products on Amazon.

FTC chair Lina Khan said that Amazon’s tactics for working against competitors were illegal and that it was exploiting its monopoly to harm both customers and sellers. Despite an ideological rift, both Democrats and Republicans are on the same page when it comes to curtailing the reach of Big Tech companies in America.

Girls’ internet usage under threat

A survey of over 10,000 internet users and their parents in countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and India reported that girls are unable to use the internet freely and confidently because they are fed narratives about being vulnerable, or are being strictly monitored. The report was by the non-profit Girl Effect, the Malala Fund, the United Nations’ children’s agency UNICEF, and the Vodafone Americas Foundation.

The existence of a strong gender digital divide is why fewer women use the internet to seek out their interests, educate themselves, make connections, or equip themselves with skills when compared to their male peers. As a result of this, they are not able to participate in the creation of women-centric technologies and software tools. Girls in the survey also reported hesitating to share photos online or post comments, while others decided to quit social media platforms entirely because of the online abuse they faced.

