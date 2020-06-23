Google’s rival search engine, Blockchain in energy trading, and more

A former Google top executive builds a rival search engine that will go ad-free.

Ex-Google ads boss builds a rival search engine

Google’s former head of advertising is building a rival search product that will allow users to look for information without ads.

Neeva, now in beta, is an attempt to personalise search and remove ads. The Google rival is built to deliver ad-free searches and to simplify results.

Founded by Sridhar Ramaswamy, the executive who was in-charge of Google’s $115 billion advertising division, and Vivek Raghunath, ex-VP of monetisation at YouTube, Neeva is designed to keep user behaviour tracking at bay.

“A lack of competition in the search space is bad for innovation and bad for users,” Sridhar Ramaswamy wrote in a blog post.

“We need more search engines, offering different kinds of experiences and preferences, to fit people’s individual needs.”

Beyond web searches, Neeva can also be set up as a personal search tool that will look for a user’s email or calendar entry when they do a search. The company claims that it will not use any of the data from its users.

The search tool will be in beta until the end of this year. The company is giving access to an initial list of users who wish to sign up. After this period, perhaps in 2021, it will be a subscription-based product.

Neeva is funded by venture capital firms Greylock and Sequoia, and Mr. Ramaswamy. The company has recruited engineers who have earlier built products at Google, Snap, WhatsApp and Dropbox.

First blockchain-based solar energy trading initiative works

Blockchain technology has been largely confined to finance and cryptocurrency.

The distributed ledger system’s relevance in other areas of business are slowly coming to light.

The first use of the technology in the world of renewable energy happened in Australia.

The RENeW Nexus project found that peer-to-peer-based solar energy trading is ‘technically feasible’ after testing 48 households in Fremantle, Western Australia.

The project is funded by the Australian government’s smart cities initiative, and is run on Power Ledger’s blockchain technology. Curtin University and Murdoch University are also involved in the project.

Power Ledger is a software company that facilitates electricity and environmental commodity trading with the help of blockchain technology.

For this project, Power Ledger’s blockchain platform was used to allow consumers to trade solar energy and set electricity prices by themselves.

It had also set up a virtual power plant that acts as a cloud which stores excess solar units.

The project had also included a microgrid with a 670kWh battery that was set up to service homes within the east village development in Fremantle.

While the trial showed that solar energy trading made its participants worse off financial as the local Australian electricity provider charged a subsidised rate, the blockchain-based trading platform showed several potential benefits.

One of the key benefits accrued from faster settlements. Consumers wait 60 days for their electricity bills and any income from feed-in tariffs. With the blockchain technology, settlements were made in real-time.

Another benefit came from tokenised funds that were released upon meeting pre-specified conditions, such as optimising a battery for the highest value activity without any manual handling required, reducing transactional friction and providing a faster settlement process.

“Power Ledger has demonstrated how peer-to-peer energy trading can incentivise the right outcomes for the grid in a more cost-effective way,” report co-author and Power Ledger Chairman Dr Jemma Green said in a statement.

Android’s version of AirDrop is still work in progress

Google has been working on its version of AirDrop for some time now.

The search giant calls it ‘Fast Share,’ and more commonly known as ‘Nearby Sharing.’

With it, Google users can share links, videos and photos with other Android devices like how AirDrop works on iOS products.

However, it looks like the feature can do more than just sharing within Android devices, according to a report by 9to5 Google.

The news agency said that Google has brought the service to Chrome OS, and the feature is starting to appear in the Chrome OS Settings app, as of the latest builds of Chrome OS Canary.

The feature needs to be activated with a flag in Chrome. However, after toggling the option in Settings, the feature is not responsive, meaning it’s a work in progress.

Nokia to cut hundreds of jobs at Alcatel-Lucent

About four years after acquiring Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia is cutting a third of jobs at the French rival, a move that could have political repercussions in France.

The move by Nokia will cut 1,233 jobs at the French subsidiary.

Nokia bought Alcatel-Lucent on condition that it would keep jobs, and expand research and development division at the acquired company.

A Nokia spokeswoman said the company of free of any such commitments this month, according to a report by Reuters.

The Finnish telecom company said the job cuts were necessary due to cost pressures in the market, the new agency added.

The company added that the job cuts will particularly impact the research and development division.

“Nokia will continue to be a major employer in France with a strong foothold in R&D, sales and services, which will enable us to develop and execute our customers’ projects efficiently,” Thierry Boisnon, president of Nokia in France, said.

At the time of acquisition, Nokia said it would protect the jobs in France for two years and expand research. The company employs 5,138 people in France, of these, 3,640 work at Alcatel-Lucent.

Google Photos ends monthly print subscription trial

Google Photos will be ending its monthly print subscription service trial as of June 30, droidlife reported.

The search giant had launched the service back in February. It allowed users to subscribe to a monthly $8 printing service. Subscribers would be sent physical pictures from their Photos Library once every month.

Google emailed the below note to those who were signed up for the trial, according to the news service:

“Thank you for your invaluable feedback these last several months. You have provided us with a lot of helpful information about how we can evolve this feature, which we hope to make more widely available. Please keep your eyes open for future updates.”

Google did not share the reason behind its discontinuance. It also did not say whether it will restart the service at a later point in time.