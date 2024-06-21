Today’s Cache | New York to limit social media feeds for kids; Anthropic launches latest AI model; Biden bans U.S. sales of Kaspersky

New York to limit social media feeds for kids

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill that would allow parents to block their children from getting social media posts suggested by a platform’s algorithm, a move to limit feeds critics argue are addictive. Under the legislation, feeds on apps like TikTok and Instagram would be limited for people under age 18 to posts from accounts they follow, rather than content suggested by an automated algorithm. It would also block platforms from sending minors notifications on suggested posts between midnight and 6 a.m.

The law does not take effect immediately. State Attorney General Letitia James is now tasked with crafting rules to determine mechanisms for verifying a user’s age and parental consent. After the rules are finalised, social media companies will have 180 days to implement the regulations.

Anthropic launches latest AI model

Anthropic, a startup backed by Google and Amazon.com, on Thursday released an updated artificial intelligence model and a new layout to boost user productivity, continuing an industry sprint to push technology’s frontier. Three months after rolling out its Claude 3 family of AI models, Anthropic said it was launching Claude 3.5 Sonnet.

Compared with Claude 3 Opus, Anthropic’s latest system scores higher on benchmark exams, runs about twice as fast, and is priced for software developers at a fifth the cost. For consumers, Anthropic has made its latest technology available for free at Claude.ai and in an iOS app. It also is letting web users opt into a setting called “Artifacts.” This organises the content that users prompt Claude to generate in a window display alongside their chat with the AI.

Biden bans U.S. sales of Kaspersky

The Biden administration on June 20 announced plans to bar the sale of antivirus software made by Russia’s Kaspersky Lab in the United States, citing the firm’s large U.S. customers, including critical infrastructure providers and state and local governments.

Moscow’s influence over the company was found to pose a significant risk, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on a briefing call with reporters on Thursday. The software’s privileged access to a computer’s systems could allow it to steal sensitive information from American computers or install malware and withhold critical updates, enhancing the threat, a source added. The moves show the Biden administration is trying to stamp out any risks of Russian cyberattacks stemming from Kaspersky software and keep squeezing Moscow as its war effort in Ukraine has regained momentum and as the United States has run low on fresh sanctions it can impose on Russia.

