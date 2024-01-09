GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Today’s Cache | NASA to push back moon mission timelines; Apple struggles in China; ByteDance in talks to sell gaming assets

January 09, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
NASA is set to delay its next few missions to the moon under a key program due to technical hurdles.

NASA is set to delay its next few missions to the moon under a key program due to technical hurdles [File]. | Photo Credit: AP

NASA to push back moon mission timelines

NASA is set to delay its next few missions to the moon under a key program as technical hurdles mount with the various spacecraft it intends to use to get there. The U.S. space agency is expected to announce the plans after spending months tracking progress with contractors and considering changes to the Artemis program, a multi-billion dollar effort that includes returning the first astronauts to the moon under the Artemis program.

Senior NASA officials in recent months have been mulling plans to move the inaugural Artemis astronaut landing to the fourth mission, giving SpaceX and other contractors more practice before making the first such landing in half a century.

Apple struggles in China

Apple’s iPhone sales in China dropped by 30% in the first week of 2024, Jefferies analysts said in a note, adding to signs of growing competitive pressures from domestic rivals such as Huawei for the U.S. tech giant. The decline in Apple’s sales was the primary catalyst for an overall double-digit drop in China smartphone shipments for the first week. Other Android brands and Huawei achieved relatively flat growth year-over-year during this period.

The decrease took place despite aggressive discounting of multiple iPhone models through major Chinese online marketplaces.

ByteDance in talks to sell gaming assets

TikTok owner ByteDance said it is in talks with multiple prospective buyers of its gaming assets, including the world’s largest video games company, Tencent, as the Chinese social media firm retreats from the gaming industry.

ByteDance and Tencent are discussing a deal involving multiple popular video games published by ByteDance’s Nuverse gaming unit including “Crystal of Atland” and “Earth: Revival”. ByteDance in November said it would overhaul Nuverse and retreat from the gaming business to focus on other core businesses, five years after beginning its high-profile foray into the $185 billion global video games market.

