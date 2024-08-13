Musk-Trump X interview faces tech glitch

A conversation between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s social media platform X encountered technical difficulties, which Musk attributed to a DDoS attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was significant as it marked Trump’s return to X after being banned from the platform in 2021. Musk, who has strongly endorsed Trump as a U.S. presidential candidate, brought the former president onto his platform for a conversation that attracted considerable public attention. However, less than 20 minutes into the interview, Musk announced that a large-scale distributed denial-of-service attack had disrupted the platform.

Billionaire plans to sue Meta

Polish billionaire Rafal Brzoska and his wife plan to sue Meta over fake advertisements on Facebook and Instagram featuring his image and spreading false information about her. Brzoska stated that they would demand Meta cease profiting from content that violates their rights and seek substantial compensation, to be donated to charity, proportional to the advertising revenues generated from such disinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Meta spokesperson responded by saying that the company removes false ads when it becomes aware of them and collaborates with local authorities to combat scammers.

India recalls reports on Apple antitrust probe

India’s antitrust authority has issued an unusual recall of its investigative reports, which found Apple in violation of competition laws. This action followed a complaint from Apple that its commercial secrets were disclosed to opponents, including Tinder-owner Match. The confidential order instructs all of Apple’s opponents in the case to return the investigation reports to the regulator.

While the order did not specify the confidential information in question, the reports contain findings from investigations conducted in 2022 and 2024, focusing on Apple’s dominance in the market for app stores on its iOS system.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.