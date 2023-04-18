Today’s Cache | Musk plans “Truth GPT”; EU’s AI worries; and Windows previews upcoming features

April 18, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Musk’s “Truth GPT”

Elon Musk is making news again, this time for saying he will create “Truth GPT”, a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe and counter AI “bias”. The announcement comes weeks after Musk and other experts urged a pause on training even more powerful AI tools than ChatGPT-4.

Musk wants AI to understand humanity so it would not destroy humans. He is worried that ChatGPT-style models are being “trained to be politically correct.” Musk has, in the past, repeatedly highlighted examples that he says show left-wing bias or censorship in AI chatbots.

EU’s AI worries

EU lawmakers urged world leaders to hold a summit to find ways to control the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT, saying they were developing faster than expected.

The lawmakers called on U.S. President Joe Biden and the European Commission President to convene a meeting and said AI firms should be more responsible. The statement came weeks after Elon Musk and more than 1,000 technology figures demanded a six-month pause in the development of systems more powerful than Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s latest iteration of ChatGPT, which can mimic humans and create tech and images based on prompts.

Windows previews upcoming features

Microsoft in its Windows 11 Insider Preview build showcased upcoming features that include easy photo access, and improved privacy settings.

The new “Gallery” feature in File Explorer is designed to make it easy for users to access their photo collection and shows the recently taken photos and uses OneDrive Roll Backup on the user’s phone to automatically bring them to the top of the view, which remains the same in the All Photos view in the Photos App. The preview also brought improvements in sensory privacy settings in devices that use sensors to detect when the user is around.