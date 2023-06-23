Today’s Cache | Musk and Zuckerberg face-off; Meta stops news in Canada; AI sparks anxiety in Hollywood 

June 23, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Musk and Zuckerberg face-off

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight offline, according to the public messages exchanged between the two on Twitter and Instagram. In the now viral back-and-forth, they seemingly agreed to a “cage match”, with Musk suggesting the Vegas Octagon as the venue.

The exchange started when Musk responded to a tweet about Meta reportedly preparing to release a new Twitter rival called “Threads”. He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other option”. When a user jokingly warned Musk about Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu training he said “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol”.

Meta stops news in Canada

After Canada Senate passed a bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose their platforms, Meta confirmed it plans to comply by ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram.

While Meta did not confirm a timeline, the company said it will pull local news from its site before the Online News Act takes effect. Legacy media organisations have praised the bill which promises to “enhance fairness” in the digital news marketplace and help bring more revenue to newsrooms.

AI sparks anxiety in Hollywood

The use of AI in the new Marvel superhero series “Secret Invasion” has sparked anxiety and anger in Hollywood. Many in the industry fear the refusal of studios like Netflix and Disney to rule out allowing AI to replace human scribes was one factor that led to the writers’ strike, now in its third week.

Additionally, fears of AI replacing jobs for scriptwriters, designers, and even actors are also increasing. The Writers Guild of America has asked studios and streamers to sign binding agreements to regulate the use of AI.

