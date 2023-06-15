Today’s Cache | Music publishers sue Twitter; EU’s AI regulation inch closer to fruition; Google accused of abusing its position in online ads 

June 15, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

Music publishers sue Twitter

A group of 17 music publishers sued Twitter in Nashville, Tennessee, federal court accusing the company of enabling thousands of copyright violations by allowing users to post music without a license.

Members of the National Music Publishers’ Association, including Sony Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management, and Universal Music Publishing Group, are seeking more than $250 million in damages for the alleged infringement of nearly 1,700 copyrights. Twitter is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

EU’s AI regulation inch closer to fruition

EU lawmakers voted to adopt a key text forming the basis of a future law regulating artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT, while aiming to foster innovation in the technology.

If Brussels hits its target of reaching an agreement with member states by the end of the year, it would be the world’s first law regulating AI. The law would regulate AI according to the level of risk, with AI in critical infrastructure, education, human resources, public order, and migration management having greater systems’ obligations.

Google accused of abusing its position in online ads

The European Commission accused Google of abusing its dominance of the online ad market and recommended the company sell part of its ad services to ensure fair competition.

Google could face a fine of up to 10% of its annual global revenue if the commission maintains its view. The EU executive invited the company to respond to the preliminary finds made after a two-year antitrust probe. The U.S.-based company, in a statement said it disagrees with the commissions’ announcement and will respond accordingly.