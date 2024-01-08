Today’s Cache | More Indians victimised by AI-enabled voice cloning; OpenAI and Microsoft sued by more authors; Google begins restricting Chrome users’ cookies

January 08, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

More Indians victimised by AI-enabled voice cloning

Generative AI tools are helping scammers clone the voices of people’s loved ones in order to make victims send over large sums of money to cybercriminals through UPI or other means. In particular, Indians are vulnerable to these AI voice scams due to their heavy reliance on voice notes when communicating with their contacts, as well as their willingness to send money to friends or relatives if they believe these people are in trouble.

According to the ‘Artificial Imposter’ report published last year, 47% of surveyed Indians were either victims or knew someone who had been duped by an AI generated voice scam, overshooting the global average of 25%. A whole host of applications online now allow people to create voice clones using just a short recorded segment of a person’s spoken voice, at little or no cost.

OpenAI and Microsoft sued by more authors

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and its investor, Microsoft, were sued last week by non-fiction authors Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage, who claimed that their books were used to train OpenAI’s GPT large language model (LLM) by violating their copyrights.

The authors join a long list of other writers and creators who have claimed that their books were scraped without permission or compensation in order to train the models powering chatbots like ChatGPT today. The ongoing legal clash reached a new height recently as The New York Times also sued the two companies over their alleged use of its articles for training purposes. In the past, OpenAI has defended the use of creative media for AI training as coming under the fair use doctrine. However, dozens of authors have banded together to take OpenAI, Microsoft, and companies such as Meta and Google to court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google begins restricting Chrome users’ cookies

Google has started restricting third party cookies, or those collections of data which learn about users’ web browsing habits, for 1% of its users. The process will take place slowly, and the initiative will be expanded to all users from the third quarter of 2024. While cookies can help servers enhance a user’s web experience and help people see more targeted content, many others believe they are a privacy violation and prefer to have their cookies turned off.

The 1% of users who receive the cookie restriction update will also see an eye icon in the address bar of their browser, which will give them more information about how cookies are interacting with their data. While a UK regulator expressed concerns that the update could harm competition in the sector, it has since said that Google addressed these worries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT