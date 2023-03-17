Today’s Cache | Microsoft unveils AI for Office, New Zealand joins the TikTok ban, and more  

March 17, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

Microsoft unveils AI for Office

Microsoft previewed a new AI “copilot” for Microsoft 365, its suite that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook email.

With the unveiling, Microsoft trumpeted its plan to put AI into the hands of more users. The move comes days after Google unveiled its own AI in office software further intensifying the race to deploy AI in software that could reshape how people work.

New Zealand joins the TikTok ban

Following global concern that TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance could share user data with China’s authoritarian government, New Zealand banned lawmakers from having the app on their government phones.

The New Zealand move came on the advice of government cybersecurity experts, said Parliamentary Service Chief Executive. The country is the latest among nations, which now include the U.S.A, Belgium, and the U.K. that have banned the app on government devices.

Cybercriminals now using novel tactics to bypass scrutiny

Cybercriminals are using images, Google translate links, and special characters to bypass scrutiny by security measures and launch phishing attacks.

While the overall volume of attacks using these tactics is currently low, with each tactic making up less than 1% of attempted phishing attacks, they are reported to be widespread, with between 11% and 15% of organisations affected, often being targeted with multiple attacks.

