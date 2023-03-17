ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Microsoft unveils AI for Office, New Zealand joins the TikTok ban, and more  

March 17, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Microsoft logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft unveils AI for Office

Microsoft previewed a new AI “copilot” for Microsoft 365, its suite that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook email.

With the unveiling, Microsoft trumpeted its plan to put AI into the hands of more users. The move comes days after Google unveiled its own AI in office software further intensifying the race to deploy AI in software that could reshape how people work.

New Zealand joins the TikTok ban

Following global concern that TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance could share user data with China’s authoritarian government, New Zealand banned lawmakers from having the app on their government phones.

The New Zealand move came on the advice of government cybersecurity experts, said Parliamentary Service Chief Executive. The country is the latest among nations, which now include the U.S.A, Belgium, and the U.K. that have banned the app on government devices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cybercriminals now using novel tactics to bypass scrutiny

Cybercriminals are using images, Google translate links, and special characters to bypass scrutiny by security measures and launch phishing attacks.

While the overall volume of attacks using these tactics is currently low, with each tactic making up less than 1% of attempted phishing attacks, they are reported to be widespread, with between 11% and 15% of organisations affected, often being targeted with multiple attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US