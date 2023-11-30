Today’s Cache | Microsoft to join OpenAI board; Elon Musk swears at X’s fleeing advertisers; Google to pay Canada millions for news content

November 30, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

Microsoft to join OpenAI board

OpenAI’s newly reinstated CEO Sam Altman announced that Microsoft would join the AI startup’s board in a non-voting, observer position. OpenAI’s board is also changing, with chief scientist Ilya Sutskever no longer part of it. OpenAI’s unique board structure was the target of confusion and criticism after Altman was fired from his leadership position on November 17 for not being consistently candid in his communications, per the company.

As many OpenAI company employees threatened to walk, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Altman was joining the Windows-maker. However, just days later, Altman said he was returning to OpenAI as its CEO. Nadella had also noted the need for change when it came to OpenAI’s board. The exact details of the new arrangement are not yet public, and it is not clear how much influence Microsoft will have over OpenAI’s daily operations.

Elon Musk swears at X’s fleeing advertisers

As he apologised for agreeing with an antisemitic post on X (formerly Twitter) that resulted in him being condemned by the White House, billionaire Elon Musk also verbally abused advertisers who were leaving the platform due to corporate advertisements being placed beside pro-Nazi content. In particular, he appeared to take aim at Robert Iger, the chief executive of Walt Disney, which paused advertising on X along with companies like Comcast and Warner Bros Discovery.

Musk repeatedly swore at fleeing advertisers during his interview as part of the DealBook Summit hosted by the New York Times. The X owner also visited Israel recently to tour the sites of the October 7 Hamas attacks, apart from live-streaming a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Google to pay Canada millions for news content

As part of a deal to show Canadian news content on its platform, Google will be paying the country 100 million Canadian dollars ($74 million) every year to support the news publishers who produce such work. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Google’s agreement and its support for local journalism, while slamming Facebook-parent Meta which went the other way by blocking Canadian news content across its platforms.

Canada’s Online News Act was the subject of much debate earlier this year, as Google and Meta mulled blocking access to news content on their platforms rather than paying news publishers. However, wildfires across the nation highlighted users’ need to share life-saving news quickly and without digital obstructions.