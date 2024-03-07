March 07, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

Microsoft engineer warns against AI image tool

An engineer working in Microsoft is warning U.S. regulators and the company’s board of directors about the offensive and harmful images generated by its Copilot Designer. The employee, Shane Jones is writing letters to these authorities requesting them to take appropriate action. Jones spoke to The Associate Press and said that he considered himself a whistleblower. He also mentioned that he had met U.S. Senate staffers to share his concerns. The FTC also confirmed that they had received his letter.

Microsoft responded to Jones’ statements saying it appreciated his “effort in studying and testing our latest technology to further enhance its safety” and that it intends to address worries about company policies. The tech giant also suggested that Jones use the company’s own “robust internal reporting channels” to investigate the issue. Jones, a principal software engineering lead in AI products for Microsoft’s retail customers, noted in his letters that the Copilot Designer tool was generating sexually explicit images of women, drug use and underage drinking and misused corporate trademarks and copyrights as well as conspiracy theories among many other issues.

Why EU fined Apple over €1.8 billion

The European Commission has levied a hefty fine as its first antitrust penalty against Apple on March 5. The $1.95 billion or € 1.8 billion charge has come at the end of a nearly four-year long investigation following a lawsuit filed by Spotify against the Tim Cook-led company. Spotify had complained that Apple did not purposely disclose to its customers about alternate options to pay for their streaming service subscriptions.

The EU found that Apple had unfairly favoured its own music streaming service and banned competitors like Spotify from telling its users to include links about cheaper subscription options available outside of the app store. Apple makes upto30% commission on purchases that are done through its app store. If the user makes the payment directly through the app’s website, it won’t receive this money. Considering this is also one of the biggest amounts that the EU has charged it shows how serious it is about anti-competitive activities in tech.

Why is Bitcoin at a new all-time high?

Bitcoin has broken its previous price record to hit a new all-time high of $69,170.63 on March 5, according to the CoinMarketCap live tracker. The last peak price for the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation stood at $68, 789.63, which was achieved again in November 2021. Post 2021, the currency crashed to multi-year lows and the crypto market was beaten up by several companies shutting down and regulatory pressure.

The recovery is due to the market improving since the Russia-Ukraine war and the collapse of other cryptocurrencies like LUNA/UST. Plus, the SEC has also recently approved the first spot exchange traded funds or ETFs for bitcoin which has buoyed it. Bitcoin traders are also anticipating the bitcoin halving event to happen in April which has pushed prices even further. However, the currency still remains volatile as ever.

