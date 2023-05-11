ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Microsoft employees won’t get raises; Google I/O’s gadget and AI announcements; EU to scrutinise Apple Pay

May 11, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated May 12, 2023 09:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft employees won’t get salary raises

Microsoft’s full-time employees will not be getting salary raises this year, as the software giant looks to cut costs by reducing the budget for employee bonuses and stock awards. According to an email by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the company invested heavily in compensation last year but will be tightening its budget due to the economic environment. In January, Microsoft said that it was laying off 10,000 employees.

The company is currently backing the ChatGPT maker OpenAI, as it looks to bring generative AI to its products and services.

Google I/O’s gadget and AI announcements

The Google Input/Output conference saw the Big Tech company announcing new gadgets and a number of tech updates, but the event’s main focus was on artificial intelligence.

Google introduced its Pixel Fold smartphone and the Pixel Tablet, while the more accessible Pixel 7a smartphone is available for purchase at $499. On the AI front, Google explained how generative technologies will enhance Search and Google Workspace offerings. The company also promised it would make its synthetic or AI-generated images more identifiable with the help of watermarks and metadata. Google further announced the PaLM 2 language model, and the Gemini model which is in training.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

EU to scrutinise Apple Pay

The European Union wants to gather more information about Apple’s mobile payment system Apple Pay. This comes around a year after the EU competition watchdog accused the company of making it challenging for rivals to access its Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology. The antitrust watchdog was concerned this would hinder competitors trying to create Apple Pay rivals on its devices.

Apple has previously denied such allegations, but also faces increased scrutiny worldwide over its app store fees and practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US