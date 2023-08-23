Today’s Cache | Microsoft edits Activision Blizzard deal for the UK; Big Tech giants in Europe brace for Digital Services Act; FTC will probe Qualcomm’s chipmaker acquisition

August 23, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated August 24, 2023 09:26 am IST

Microsoft edits Activision Blizzard deal for the UK

Microsoft is amending its Activision Blizzard takeover deal to get the UK antitrust regulator’s seal of approval. The agency is concerned that the $69 billion acquisition may harm competition in the cloud gaming sector. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is currently investigating the updated deal and will announce a decision in mid-October. In the U.S., the FTC stood against the takeover, but around 40 international antitrust bodies have issued their approval. This includes the EU as well.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said that a deal had been struck with Ubisoft to sell cloud streaming rights for Activision games for more than a decade. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has argued that the move will be good for the gaming industry as a whole. Microsoft has denied that rivals such as Sony will be prevented from accessing the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise.

Big Tech giants in Europe brace for Digital Services Act

19 Big Tech giants in Europe are gearing up for the enforcement of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) which will levy heavy fines for failures in improving content moderation, social media algorithms, and user data management. Companies in the list include social media firms such as TikTok and Facebook, content platforms such as Google and YouTube, e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Alibaba, as well as the Google and Apple app stores - and even Wikipedia. These are all platforms with at least 45 million users.

Firms such as Meta and TikTok have already started implementing platform features to better align with the DSA and help users report harmful content more quickly. However, other widely used platforms such as Netflix and PornHub are not on the list, though they may be added later. The DSA also stops major tech platforms from targeting advertising to “vulnerable” populations, such as underaged users.

FTC will probe Qualcomm’s chipmaker acquisition

Qualcomm’s planned acquisition of Israel’s AutoTalks automobile chip maker, which is integral to crash prevention systems, has come under the scanner of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC is expected to probe the purchase this week, according to a Politico report. The regulatory body has focused on Big Tech company acquisitions and mergers in the past year, with limited success.

The Qualcomm-AutoTalks deal was previously announced in May, though the details were not made public. EU regulators have also zeroed in on the acquisition. Politico reported that such antitrust processes could lead to at least a year of delay.