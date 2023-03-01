Today’s Cache | Microsoft brings AI to Windows, Google increases security in Workspace, and more 

March 01, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Microsoft brings AI to Windows

Microsoft has started adding its recently upgraded Bing search engine to its Windows computer software. This brings the AI at the fingertips of hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Microsoft’s operating system update will add the AI powered Bing in the desktop computer’s search box, which would help users to navigate their files and search the internet. The search engine itself is still in a preview mode, accessible to more than 1 million people in 169 countries with a wait list for others. In addition to the new Bing, Microsoft’s Windows update will include software that can connect to iPhone messages and calls, starting with a limited set of users.

Google increases security in Workspace

Google in a bid to improve security in Workspace made client-side encryption (CSE) available for some Gmail and Calendar users. This was earlier available in Google Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets and other Workspace.

CSE is expected to bring incremental benefits by securing user data in case of a breach in Google’s servers. Achieved by encrypting data on a client’s device before it is sent to Google, shared data can only be decrypted by a machine with the same key used by the sender, thereby enhancing security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta may release smart glasses with display by 2025

Meta is potentially planning to release its first smart glasses with a display in 2025, and its first augmented reality (AR) glasses in 2027. Meta’s vice president for AR, Alex Himel, said during the presentation that the company is also developing a smartwatch to pair with its smart glasses. This will come alongside advances in neural interfaces.

Meta is also moving ahead with developments in the artificial intelligence space, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing that the company was creating a “top-level” product group that would pull together its AI teams to create a single body.

ADVERTISEMENT