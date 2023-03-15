Today’s Cache | Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of GPT-4, Alphabet-backed Anthropic responds to AI race with Claude, and more

March 15, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of GPT-4

Microsoft-backed creator of AI chatbot sensation, OpenAI said it is beginning to release its latest technology with ChatGPT-4. The technology is touted to be “multimodal” meaning it can generate content using both images as well as text prompts.

The startup’s latest technology in some cases represents a vast improvement on its prior version known as GPT-3.5. And while the differences between the two versions are not apparent in casual conversation, ChatGPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions, OpenAI said.

Alphabet-backed Anthropic responds to AI race with Claude

Alphabet-backed Anthropic released Claude, a large language module that competes directly with ChatGPT from Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Claude is built to carry out similar tasks to ChatGPT by responding to prompts with human-like text output, whether that is in the form of editing legal contracts or writing computer code. The model has been developed with a focus on producing AI systems that are less likely to generate offensive or dangerous content, such as instructions for computer hacking or making weapons, than other systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta’s second round of job cuts to hit 10,000 employees

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said it would cut 10,000 jobs in a second round of mass layoffs, just four months after it let go 11,000 employees.

The layoffs are part of a wider restructuring at Meta that will see the company flatten its organisational structure, cancel lower-priority projects and reduce its hiring rates as part of the move. While the news sent Meta’s shares up 2% in premarket trading, the company is reportedly continuing to pour billions of dollars to build the futuristic metaverse.

ADVERTISEMENT