ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Microsoft attempts to appease UK regulator, DuckDuckGo joins the AI bandwagon, and more 

March 09, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Microsoft logo displayed with Activision Blizzard’s games characters. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft attempts to appease UK regulator

Microsoft told the UK regulator it will licence “Call of Duty” to Sony for 10 years in a bid to address concerns raised over its $69 billion takeover of the game maker Activision Blizzard.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in February had said the deal could weaken the rivalry between Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlatStation stifling competition in cloud gaming. Sony, meanwhile, in its own submission to the regulator rejected Microsoft’s proposals, saying the only way to preserve competition in consoles and cloud gaming was to block the deal or subject it to a structural remedy, such as making Microsoft sell CoD.

DuckDuckGo joins the AI bandwagon

DuckDuckGo launched a new feature that uses natural language processing technology from OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google-backed Anthropic to anonymously generate a brief to respond to questions on the web browser.

The feature summarises answers using information from Wikipedia displayed at the top of the web browser’s search results and is the first in a series of generative AI-assisted features expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

FBI chief says TikTok ‘‘screams” of national security concerns

FBI Director Christopher Wray said TikTok “screams” of security concerns. In a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to U.S. security, he said that the Chinese government could also use the app to control software on millions of devices and drive narratives to divide Americans over Taiwan or other issues.

His statement comes as a White House backed legislation, introduced by a dozen senators, looks to give President Joe Biden’s administration new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US