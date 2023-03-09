Today’s Cache | Microsoft attempts to appease UK regulator, DuckDuckGo joins the AI bandwagon, and more 

March 09, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

Microsoft attempts to appease UK regulator

Microsoft told the UK regulator it will licence “Call of Duty” to Sony for 10 years in a bid to address concerns raised over its $69 billion takeover of the game maker Activision Blizzard.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in February had said the deal could weaken the rivalry between Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlatStation stifling competition in cloud gaming. Sony, meanwhile, in its own submission to the regulator rejected Microsoft’s proposals, saying the only way to preserve competition in consoles and cloud gaming was to block the deal or subject it to a structural remedy, such as making Microsoft sell CoD.

DuckDuckGo joins the AI bandwagon

DuckDuckGo launched a new feature that uses natural language processing technology from OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google-backed Anthropic to anonymously generate a brief to respond to questions on the web browser.

The feature summarises answers using information from Wikipedia displayed at the top of the web browser’s search results and is the first in a series of generative AI-assisted features expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

FBI chief says TikTok ‘‘screams” of national security concerns

FBI Director Christopher Wray said TikTok “screams” of security concerns. In a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to U.S. security, he said that the Chinese government could also use the app to control software on millions of devices and drive narratives to divide Americans over Taiwan or other issues.

His statement comes as a White House backed legislation, introduced by a dozen senators, looks to give President Joe Biden’s administration new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.

