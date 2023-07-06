Today’s Cache | Meta’s Threads makes its debut; ChatGPT records traffic drop; Canada will stop Facebook ads

July 06, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated July 07, 2023 09:19 am IST

Meta’s Threads makes its debut

Threads, the text-based conversation app powered by Instagram and meant to rival Twitter, marked its debut today. The app crossed two million downloads in its first two hours of going live, as many Twitter users look for alternative social media websites with more stable leadership and fewer limits on usage. However, Instagram’s more image-oriented userbase may not provide the content and real time news updates which Twitter users have come to expect.

The launch of Threads came soon after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk publicly challenged each other to a physical fight. Twitter has hit both paying and non-paying users with tweet reading limits, making it a prime time for Meta to introduce a “Twitter killer.” The global rollout is still in progress.

ChatGPT records traffic drop

The AI-powered conversational chatbot ChatGPT experienced drops in both user traffic and unique visitors, according to data from the analytics firm Similarweb. Though ChatGPT-maker OpenAI did not comment on the findings, Similarweb said that both desktop and mobile traffic to ChatGPT’s website fell by around 9.7% in June when compared to May. ChatGPT, introduced late last year, quickly became the fastest growing consumer app in history. Some reasons for the subsequent fall in traffic could include the ongoing summer vacation and OpenAI introducing an app version of ChatGPT for iOS users.

OpenAI is also looking to introduce new policies and improve supervision to ensure its AI technology remains safe for humanity.

Canada will stop Facebook ads

The Canadian government will no longer spend millions of dollars on advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, after owner Meta said it would not show news publishers’ content on its platform. The government plans to pull about $7.5 million in spending on Facebook and Instagram ads. The announcement came after Canada’s Online News Act or Bill C-18, which makes it mandatory for these platforms to pay news publishers for sharing their content, became a law that could be enforced later this year.

While Meta and Google both opposed the move and pointed out the difficulties in paying news publishers for any content shared by individual Facebook and Google users, the Canadian government has pushed for talks to settle the dispute.