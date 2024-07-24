Today’s Cache | Meta’s new Llama 3 AI model; Union Budget 2024 impact on tech; Google reports quarterly growth

Meta’s new Llama 3 AI model

Meta has unveiled its latest large language model (LLM), the biggest version of its Llama 3 artificial intelligence models thus far, and it is largely free for users to try out. The latest Llama 3 model can chat in 8 languages, writes better computer code, and takes on more challenging maths problems. It is a 405 billion-parameter model, compared to OpenAI’s reported one trillion-parameter GPT-4. Amazon is working on a model with around double the number of parameters.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hailed the new model and said he believed future Llama models would overtake those made by rivals as soon as next year. He also pointed out their significance to the Meta AI chatbot that runs on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, the web, and Meta’s smart glasses, claiming that Meta AI was on its way to becoming the most popular AI assistant by the end of this year, thanks to millions of users.

Union Budget 2024 impact on tech

India’s Union Budget this year, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, comes with significant implications for the country’s tech and gadgets sector. The announcements included a cut on basic custom duty (BCD) to 15% on mobile phones, mobile printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), and mobile chargers, when compared to the current BCD of 20%. Several mobile phone-makers welcomed the move, explaining that it would make it cheaper for domestic players to compete with their international counterparts.

The reduction had been earlier recommended by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), a body of the mobile and electronics industry. While Chinese phone brands are popular amongst India’s price-sensitive users, many of these companies are focusing on manufacturing the devices in India and providing employment to locals.

Google reports quarterly growth

Google reported a quarter of growth in spite of rising backlash and criticism to its increased integration of generative AI in its search engine features. The internet giant had added AI-powered overviews to Google search results, which sometimes resulted in inaccurate or even harmful responses to search queries. However, despite this error, Google parent Alphabet’s revenue for the April-June period rose by 14% from this time last year to $84.74 billion.

However, it has not been a linear journey for Google this quarter, as talks to buy the cybersecurity company Wiz for a reported $23 billion fell through. In addition to this, Google also reversed its plan to phase out third-party cookies that track users.