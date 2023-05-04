ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Meta’s mounting troubles; Bing chatbot gets smarter; Layoffs reach Cognizant

May 04, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Meta logo in front of logos of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta’s mounting troubles

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission accused Meta’s Facebook of misleading parents about protections for children and proposed tightening an existing agreement on privacy to include a ban on making money from minors’ data.

The proposed changes include stopping Facebook from making money off data collected on users under age 18, including in its virtual reality business, and limiting the use of facial recognition technology. Meta has already settled cases over privacy violations with the FTC two times before this.

Bing chatbot gets smarter

Microsoft updated its Bing AI chatbot allowing users to conduct multi-chat/search sessions instead of a single session. The update also removes the wait list for users, bringing the chatbot to an open preview.

Microsoft is also opening up Bing to third-party developers, allowing the development and use of plug-ins. This will leverage third parties to bring features like booking a table at a restaurant and generating visual answers for complex human-curated data-based questions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Layoffs reach Cognizant

IT services and consulting firm Cognizant may let go of 3,500 employees in a move to simplify operations and organise office space.

The cost for the entire programme in 2023 will be approximately $200 million and will include employee severance and other costs primarily related to non-billable and corporate personnel, the company said in a statement. Cognizant expects to see a slight decline in its second-quarter revenue. Its revenue of $4.8 billion declined 0.3% year-over-year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US