Today’s Cache | Meta uses public posts to train AI; Epic Games fires 900 employees; Microsoft CEO to testify in Google antitrust trial 

Meta uses public posts to train AI

Meta platforms revealed it used public Facebook and Instagram posts to train parts of its new Meta AI virtual assistant. The company further added that private posts shared only with family and friends and private chats on its messaging services were excluded from the data used for training the model.

The statement from Meta came as tech companies including Meta, OpenAI, and Alphabet’s Google have been criticised for using information scraped from the internet without permission to train their AI models. Companies are weighing how to handle the private or copyrighted materials vacuumed up in the process that their AI models may produce, while they face lawsuits from authors accusing them of infringing copyrights.

Epic Games fires 900 employees

Fortnite maker Epic Games is reportedly laying off about 900 employees, or 16% of its staff. The company while divesting its online music Bandcamp will also spin off most of SuperAwesome, a platform for developers that helps them include kid-safety tools in their products.

While about two-thirds of the layoffs announced were outside of core development teams the videogame company said the cuts would help it “get to the other side of profitability”. The videogame industry has been struggling with a slowdown in spending as inflation-weary gamers become more selective in picking popular titles.

Microsoft CEO to testify in Google antitrust trial

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to testify as a witness for the U.S. Justice Department in its case against Alphabet’s Google. The government is likely to ask Nadella about Microsoft’s efforts to expand the reach of Edge and Bing, its browser and search engine, and the obstacles posed by Google’s dominance.

The U.S. government has argued that Google, with its 90% share of the search market, illegally paid billions annually to smartphone makers like Apple and carriers like AT&T to be the default in search on their devices in order to stay on top. The antitrust trial against Google is being viewed as a one-in-a-generation court fight against the tech giant.

