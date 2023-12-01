Today’s Cache | Meta sues the U.S. Federal Trade Commission; Microsoft president denies claims of dangerous AI update; Thousands of fake accounts uncovered on Facebook

December 01, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

Meta sues the U.S. Federal Trade Commission

Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, is suing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as it seeks to stop the regulator from re-opening a privacy settlement from 2020, which saw the social media giant paying $5 billion over privacy violations. The FTC alleged that Meta has not complied fully with the terms of the settlement it seeks to re-open, and the regulator this time wants to stop Meta from profiting off the data its collects on underage users.

Meta’s action raises questions about the FTC’s regulatory procedures and whether it or a federal court jury should be able to decide such cases. The FTC’s proposed changes also deal with how it might regulate the data Meta collects by means of its virtual reality products, such as the Quest headsets.

Microsoft president denies claims of dangerous AI update

Microsoft president Brad Smith downplayed reports of a potentially dangerous AI update at OpenAI called Q* (pronounced “Q Star”). As media outlets reported on OpenAI’s work revolving around artificial general intelligence (AGI) or a type of AI system which can carry out tasks so proficiently that it can replace humans, there was speculation that CEO Sam Altman was fired over the issue. Altman was reinstated just days later and Microsoft has now joined the OpenAI board as a non-voting observer.

However, Microsoft’s president rejected the idea of a dangerous AGI development in the next year and said that such a breakthrough would likely come after decades. He reaffirmed his commitment to safety measures in AI industries so that the infrastructure would remain under human control at all times.

Thousands of fake accounts uncovered on Facebook

Almost 5,000 accounts on Facebook that originated from China were operated with the aim of sowing discord and dividing U.S. voters ahead of the presidential elections next year and have now been shut down, according to Meta. The accounts mainly targeted U.S. voters and tried to widen their political differences, before many of the accounts switched to begin targeting Indian social media users instead. There, they tried to spread pro-Chinese propaganda and push narratives about Tibet.

While Meta presented the detection and elimination of the fake accounts as a win, social media watchdog groups and activists slammed the company for not doing enough to combat existing misinformation on the platform, as well as digitally manipulated media.