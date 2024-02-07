Today’s Cache | Meta promises to label AI-generated images; Paytm takes a hit in India amidst merchant fears; Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky opens for public sign-ups

February 07, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Meta promises to label AI-generated images

Meta has plans to identify AI-generated images across Facebook and Instagram as regulators, lawmakers, technologists, and activists stressed on the need to differentiate between real and fake media in the run up to key elections across the world. Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, did not give a specific date for the release but said the feature would be available in a few months and would apply across languages. While Meta already marks images created with its own AI tool, users need a way to identify deepfakes or AI-generated media from third-party sources such as Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock.

The companies behind text-to-image generators are also working on setting standards or applying watermarks in order to prevent their tools from being misused. While experts were largely in favour of Meta’s move to flag AI-generated images, there are concerns that other kinds of morphed or faked content may fly under the radar as a result.

Paytm takes a hit in India amidst merchant fears

As India’s central bank told Paytm’s banking unit to stop most operations from next month, citing “persistent non-compliance,” merchants across India are taking a cautious approach with many restricting Paytm-enabled payments by customers or asking for cash instead. In response, Paytm’s sales representatives have been reaching out to vendors and business users across Indian cities in order to address their doubts and encourage people to use the app and its partner banks as they normally would.

But amidst the regulatory turmoil, Paytm’s stock dropped by 39%, erasing about $2.3 billion from its value. Adding to this, rival digital payment providers such as Google Pay and PhonePe are emerging as viable options and registering a spike in user downloads.

Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky opens for public sign-ups

The social media platform Bluesky - that aims to let users move their data and followers between apps on a protocol - no longer requires early invite codes in order to sign up, and is now open to the public to join. Envisioned by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Bluesky is led by CEO Jay Graber and promotes a vision of social media with less spam and toxicity. In order to achieve this, the platform strictly curtailed the number of people who could sign up in the initial stages and also took its time to experiment with different content moderation models.

While Bluesky has far fewer users than Meta’s Threads, it is planning to roll out its federation feature in an early version and is shipping more features for fact-checkers and organisations. However, experts wonder how decentralised social media platforms will effectively combat digital crimes and child abuse media online.