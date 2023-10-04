Today’s Cache | Meta plans ad-free subscriptions; FTX CEO heads to trial; Musk faces fresh lawsuit 

October 04, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Meta plans ad-free subscriptions

Meta is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, with several pricing models being discussed. The proposal for subscriptions is an attempt by Meta to comply with European Union regulations that threaten to curb its ability to personalize ads for users without their consent and hurt its major revenue source.

Meta was fined 390 million euros earlier this year by Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner and told it cannot use the so-called “contract” as the legal basis to send users ads based on their online activity. A Meta spokesperson said the company believes in “free services which are supported by personalised ads,” but is exploring options to ensure the company complies with evolving regulatory requirements.

FTX CEO heads to trial

Sam Bankman-Fried is set to go on trial on charges of stealing billions of dollars from customers of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a year after the company’s collapse shocked markets and tattered his reputation.

Federal persecutors the 31-year-old former billionaire embezzled from FTX customers since its founding in 2019 through its November 2022 bankruptcy in order to prop up his hedge fund Alameda Research, buy luxury properties, and donate more than $100 million to U.S. political candidates.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have signalled they plan to challenge the credibility of those witnesses - who include former Alameda chief Caroline Ellison and former FTX executives Gary Wang and Nishad Singh - by arguing they are motivated to implicate their client to get a lower sentence, a common strategy in white collar fraud cases.

Musk faces fresh lawsuit

Elon Musk has been ordered by a U.S. judge to face most of a lawsuit claiming he defrauded former Twitter shareholders last year by waiting too long to disclose that he had invested in the social media company, which he later bought and renamed X.

Shareholders led by an Oklahoma firefighters’ pension fund said Musk saved more than $200 million by adding to his Twitter stake, and quietly talking with its executives about his plans, before finally disclosing a 9.2% stake in April 2022. Shareholders also said they sold Twitter shares at artificially low prices because Musk hid what he was doing.

