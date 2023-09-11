Today’s Cache | Meta looks to compete with OpenAI; Lack of AI regulations could reinforce bias in India; How threat actors compromised Microsoft’s cloud security

September 11, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

Meta looks to compete with OpenAI

Meta Platforms is working on a new artificial intelligence system intended to be as powerful as the most advanced model offered by OpenAI. The Facebook parent is aiming for its new AI model to be ready next year and is expected to be several times more powerful than its commercial version dubbed Llama 2, its open-source AI language model.

Meta is expected to start training the new model in early 2024 even as businesses and enterprises flock to the generative AI market for newer capabilities and refining business processes since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Lack of AI regulations could reinforce bias in India

As India rolls out AI tools that authorities say will increase efficiency and improve access, tech experts fear the lack of an official policy for the ethical use of AI will hurt people at the bottom, entrenching age-old bias, criminalising minorities, and channeling most benefits to the rich.

The use of facial recognition, linking databases to a national ID system, and the growing use of AI for loan approvals, hiring, and background checks could alienate the marginalised, with generative AI applications further exacerbating biases. Similarly, mobile safety apps using data mapping to flag unsafe places could be skewed by biased data to mark Dalit, Muslim, and slum areas as dodgy, potentially leading to over-policing and unwarranted mass surveillance.

How threat actors compromised Microsoft’s cloud security

Microsoft in a report revealed how a China-based threat actor group, Storm-0558, was able to compromise its cloud security to breach U.S. government-linked email accounts. In the report, Microsoft revealed the attacks were first noticed when customers reported abnormal activity on June 16.

The company said that threat actors made use of a stolen cryptographic key to forge tokens that enabled them to access Microsoft’s Outlook Web Access. Microsoft also revealed the key was accessed due to a series of errors which led to the key being available in its internet-connected corporate account, from where it was stolen using an engineer’s compromised account. Microsoft said the issue has now been fixed