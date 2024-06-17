Today’s Cache | Meta holds back AI model launch in Europe; People are suspicious of AI-powered newsrooms; Microsoft ties cybersecurity to executive compensation

Editor’s note:

Dear readers, I hope our daily newsletters are keeping you updated on the latest in tech. To provide you with more context and insights on technology and innovation, we are launching our new podcast, The Interface.

In the inaugural episode “Is AI beating human intelligence?” we dive into two decades of AI evolution with a leading AI scientist, Dr. Anima Anandkumar, exploring tensor algebra’s role, algorithmic bias, and AI’s potential futures.

Stay tuned to The Interface for more such conversations, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts from.

Meta holds back AI model launch in Europe

Social media giant Meta will not be releasing its AI chatbot and models in Europe for now after receiving a request from the Irish Data Protection Commission to not train its large language models on the public content posted by Facebook and Instagram users. In addition to this, the digital rights advocacy group NOYB had reached out to data protection regulators in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Spain, in order to take action against the company.

Meta expressed disappointment with the decision taken by the Irish DPC, and said that without access to the needed data, it would not be able to deliver an adequate chatbot experience in Europe for its users. In the near future, the social media giant will have to establish workarounds or come to a compromise that regulators find agreeable.

People are suspicious of AI-powered newsrooms

While Big Tech companies such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google are signing licensing deals with content creators as well as working on generative AI-powered media tools, news readers are worried by the rise of newsrooms powered by AI. According to a report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, 52% of U.S. respondents and 63% of UK respondents expressed discomfort with “news produced mostly with AI,” while others flagged concerns about misinformation.

However, the survey respondents were seemingly amiable to the idea of AI being used to ease the burden of labour on journalists, rather than being used to report on political developments. Apart from these factors, audiences continued to be reluctant to pay for news subscriptions.

Microsoft ties cybersecurity to executive compensation

As Microsoft struggles with the aftermath of multiple foreign cyber-attacks that compromised high-level accounts and emails, the software giant’s vice chair and president Brad Smith said that cybersecurity would be directly tied to executive bonuses. His promise came during a U.S. House committee hearing, per a report from The Information outlet.

While CEO Satya Nadella has highlighted how security will be a priority at Microsoft moving forward, Smith said that a part of employee bonuses will be directly influenced by their personal contributions towards cybersecurity; this is to be decided during employee annual reviews.