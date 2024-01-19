Today’s Cache | Meta boosts AI ambitions with chip advancements; Google CEO forewarns staff of potential job cuts; EU initiates data inquiry to 17 tech giants

January 19, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Meta boosts AI ambitions with chip advancements

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday a strategic move to unite the AI research team with the business-oriented generative AI team, reinforcing the company’s commitment to integrating AI technology into its products. In a bid to support this initiative, Meta is expanding its infrastructure, aiming to acquire approximately 350,000 H100 GPUs (graphics processing units) from Nvidia by the year’s end. Combined with GPUs from other suppliers, the total is projected to reach 600,000, positioning Meta’s system as one of the largest in the tech industry.

While specific GPU suppliers beyond Nvidia remain undisclosed, Meta has expressed intentions to incorporate chips from AMD. This development marks Meta’s concerted effort to leverage generative AI, aligning its computing resources with a renewed focus on integrating advanced technology into its core social media platforms and AR/VR hardware.

Google CEO forewarns staff of potential job cuts

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has conveyed expectations of further job reductions within the Alphabet-owned company this year, as reported by The Verge citing an internal memo. The decision aligns with an industry trend towards embracing artificial intelligence and automation for streamlined operations. Pichai clarified in the memo that these job eliminations, while not matching the scale of last year’s reductions, will be selective, sparing certain teams.

Emphasizing the company’s ambitious goals, Pichai assured continued investment in key priorities. A Google spokesperson confirmed the memo’s distribution to all employees, withholding specific details. Recent layoffs in Google’s Voice Assistant, hardware, advertising sales, and augmented reality teams signal ongoing restructuring efforts.

EU initiates data inquiry to 17 tech giants

The European Commission has initiated inquiries under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) by sending requests for information to 17 tech giants, deemed Very Large Online Platforms (VLOP) and search engines. Companies contacted include AliExpress, Amazon’s Amazon Store, Apple’s AppStore, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, Alphabet’s Google services, Microsoft’s LinkedIn and Bing, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and Zalando. The EU demands these firms furnish details by February 9 on measures facilitating researchers’ access to relevant data for upcoming elections and combating online illegal content and goods.