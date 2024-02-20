GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Today’s Cache | MCA, Meta launch misinformation helpline; TikTok under scrutiny in EU; India awaits Apple’s response

February 20, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta announced a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp.

The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta announced a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp. | Photo Credit: AP

MCA, Meta launch misinformation helpline

The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta announced a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp, aimed at combating deepfakes and deceptive AI-generated content. The helpline will be available for the public in March 2024.

MCA is a cross-industry alliance, and it currently has 16 members including fact-checking organisations, media outlets, and civic tech. The MCA will set up a central Deepfake Analysis Unit (DAU) to manage all inbound messages they receive on the WhatsApp helpline. These will work closely with member fact-checking organisations as well as industry partners and digital labs to assess and verify the content and respond to the messages, accordingly, debunking false claims and misinformation.

TikTok under scrutiny in EU

The European Union said it is investigating whether TikTok has broken the bloc’s strict new digital rules for cleaning up social media and keeping internet users safe. The European Commission, the Eu’s executive branch, said it has “opened formal proceedings to assess” whether TikTok has breached the Digital Services Act, which took effect last year.

The Commission is focusing on whether TikTok is doing enough to curb “systemic risks” stemming from its design, including “algorithmic systems” that might stimulate “behavioural addictions.” It said measures including age verification tools to stop minors from finding “inappropriate content” might not be “reasonable, proportionate and effective.”

India awaits Apple’s response

The Indian government is still waiting for a clear reply from iPhone maker Apple on the iPhone alert sent to opposition political leaders around five months back on alleged hacking of their devices by state-backed hackers.

In an interview to PTI, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government has asked Apple two questions: whether their devices are safe, and if so the reason for the alert was sent to opposition members. In October, several opposition leaders claimed they have received an alert from Apple warning them of state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise” their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government.

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.