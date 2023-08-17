Today’s Cache | LinkedIn faces account hijacking campaign; OpenAI’s first acquisition; AP restricts AI use in newsrooms  

August 17, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

LinkedIn faces account hijacking campaign

Cybercriminals, in a successful hacking campaign, are targeting LinkedIn users, hijacking and threatening to delete their accounts unless users agree to pay a ransom to regain control of their accounts. The scope of the attacks is high, and there has been a 5000% surge in the volume of searches on Google related to hacked account campaigns on LinkedIn, over the past 90 days.

While LinkedIn is yet to release a statement, threat actors appear to be making use of brute force attacks to compromise and hack into user accounts. And, though, the motive of the campaign is unclear hijacked accounts could be used as a base to launch further social engineering campaigns, data gathering, and demanding ransom and tarnishing the image of professionals and organisations.

OpenAI’s first acquisition

OpenAI acquired digital products company Global Illumination, in what comes as the first known acquisition by the ChatGPT creator.

While the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, the entire team of Global Illumination has joined OpenAI to work on the company’s core products including ChatGPT. Based in New York, Global Illumination was founded in 2021 by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon, and Joey Flynn, all of whom have previously worked at Meta Platforms’ Instagram. The company has worked on open-source technology related to online game production in the past.

AP restricts AI use in newsrooms

The Associated Press issued guidelines on artificial intelligence, saying that the tool cannot be used to create publishable content and images for news services. AP is one of the few news organisations that have begun to set rules on how to integrate fast-developing tech tools into their work and is encouraging staff members to become familiar with the technology.

AP said material produced by AI should be vetted carefully, just like material from any other news source, similarly, a photo video or audio segment generated by AI should not be used unless the altered material is itself the subject of a story. Earlier last month, AP announced a deal with OpenAI for the artificial intelligence company to license AP’s archive of news stories that it uses for training purposes.

