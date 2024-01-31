GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Today’s Cache | LGBTQ+ Indians fight for safe space online; AI firms lose billions in value after Big Tech results; ChatGPT violates EU privacy laws

January 31, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Gay or transgender in India face pressure online because of weak content moderation that protects them against derogatory comments. | Photo Credit: Reuters

LGBTQ+ Indians fight for safe space online

Given how hard it is to be openly gay or transgender in India, these minority groups face even more pressure online because of weak content moderation that protects them against derogatory comments. The recent suicide of a 16-year-old Indian boy who suffered online abuse after posting selfies in saris and makeup has gathered advocates who are calling for social media to protect LGBTQ+ groups in India better.

Supporters say that even though legal protections do exist in the country, their investigation is a slow process and actual punishment for abuse is very rare. While social media platforms like Instagram have strict policies against hate speech, Meta lags behind at implementing these policies showing little commitment towards protecting minority groups. Advocates have said that the need for online safety is growing with a 25% increase in cyberstalking and cyberbullying in 2022 as opposed to the previous year, as per government data shown last month.

AI firms lose billions of value after Big Tech results

AI companies lost $190 billion in stock market value late in the evening yesterday after Microsoft, Alphabet and AMD posted their quarterly results which failed to meet investor expectations. The stock sale following the reports after the bell showed investors’ high expectations on the backs of an AI-fuelled stock market rally in recent months that pushed shares to record highs with hopes that the tech would be implemented everywhere.

While Alphabet shares fell 5.6% after their fourth-quarter ad revenue missed expectations, Microsoft’s stock dropped 0.7% in extended trade even after revenue beat analyst estimates. Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices’ shares fell 6% after its forecast for its first-quarter revenue missed estimates even after a strong sales projection for its AI processors.

ChatGPT violates EU privacy laws

Italian regulators said that they had informed OpenAI that its AI chatbot ChatGPT has violated the EU’s strict data privacy rules. Italian data protection body, Garante said it had notified OpenAI about the rule-break, known as General Data Protection Regulation. The watchdog started an investigation against the chatbot last year when it temporarily banned its usage within Italy.

Based on the investigation, the watchdog said it “concluded that the available evidence pointed to the existence of breaches of the provisions” in the EU privacy rules. OpenAI has 30 days to respond to the regulators and have said that they will co-operate with the Italian authority.

