Today’s Cache | Job cuts at Meta; Musk puts his money on Trump; Amazon joins the nuclear club  

Job cuts at Meta

Meta is laying off employees across units including Instagram, WhatsApp and Reality Labs. A Meta spokesperson in a statement said that a few of its teams were making changes to align with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy.

While the exact number of job cuts is unknown, the company reportedly fired another two-dozen staff in Los Angeles for allegedly using their daily $25 meal credits to instead buy household items including acne pads, wine glasses and laundry detergent. These terminations, however, are separate from the team restructurings that took place last week.

Meta has slashed around 21,000 jobs since November 2022 to keep costs low with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling 2023 the “Year of Efficiency”.

Musk puts his money on Trump

Elon Musk plunged more than $70 million into helping Donald Trump and other Republicans win in November’s election, making him one of the biggest donors to GOP causes this campaign season. Musk made the donation over the summer to America PAC, a super political action committee he launched in May to aid Trump in his bid to return to the White House.

While candidates and political parties have traditionally organised and paid for such efforts, Trump’s campaign has struggled to raise money this year and has turned to a handful of outside groups to undertake the work, with Musk’s America PAC being top among them.

Amazon joins the nuclear club

Amazon.com signed three agreements on developing nuclear power technology called small modular reactors, becoming the latest big tech company to push for new sources to meet surging electricity demand from data centres. Amazon said it will fund a feasibility study for an SMR project

Nuclear power, which generates electricity virtually free of greenhouse gas emissions and provides high-paying union jobs, gets wide support from both Democrats and Republicans. But no U.S. SMRs exist yet. NuScale, the only U.S. company with an SMR design license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, last year had to axe the first SMR project to build its technology at a U.S. lab in Idaho.

