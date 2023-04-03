Today’s Cache | Italy curbs ChatGPT; Twitter verification becomes unreliable; and WordPress plugin targeted 

April 03, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Italy curbs ChatGPT

Italy’s Data Protection Authority temporarily banned OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot and launched a probe over a suspected breach of the artificial intelligence application’s data collection rules. The agency accused Microsoft-backed ChatGPT of failing to check the age of its users who are supposed to be aged 13 and above.

The provisional restriction on ChatGPT has made the country the first Western nation to act against a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence. However, not everyone seems to be in favour of restrictions with Matteo Salvini, leader of the ruling coalition League party, criticising the decision, saying the block over privacy concerns seemed excessive.

Twitter’s verification becomes unreliable

Twitter has stopped differentiating between user accounts that were verified for free, and accounts that paid for the blue tick verification.

Until March 2023, clicking on an account’s blue tick allowed users to check whether they were legacy verified accounts or subscribers to Twitter Blue. However, the new explanation box no longer clarifies which category the account comes under, obscuring the true number of users paying for the blue subscription.

Hackers target WordPress plugin

Threat actors were found to be actively exploiting a security bug in Elementor Pro, a popular WordPress plugin, which is used by over 11 million websites. The security bug allows authenticated users like shop customers or site managers to change the site’s settings including administrator settings thereby opening the risk of websites being completely taken over.

Users have been advised to update their websites as soon as possible if they are using the Elementor Pro plugin, the free-to-use version of the plugin was not found to have been affected by the flaw.