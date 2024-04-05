Today’s Cache | Israel reportedly used AI to bomb targets; Motorola working to double volume; Russia complains Apple over limited payment services

April 05, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

Israel reportedly used AI to bomb targets

The United States was looking into a media report that the Israeli military has been using artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets in Gaza, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told CNN on Thursday. He said the U.S. had not verified the content of the media report published in +972 Magazine and Local Call on Wednesday. It cited Israeli intelligence officials involved in the reported program known as “Lavender.”

The Israeli Defense Forces, in statements to the media on Thursday, denied that AI was used to identify suspected extremists and targets. The media report said the Israeli army had marked tens of thousands of Gazans as suspects for assassination, using the AI system with little human oversight. He was also asked about an Axios report that the Israeli security cabinet had approved the opening of the Erez crossing with Gaza to allow more humanitarian aid to enter.

Motorola working to double volume

Motorola is investing to improve its market share in India, which is being dominated by Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme and Oppo as top five mobile brands. Motorola fits into ‘others’ category with Apple, Google and Lava as they aren’t volume players. To be among top five smartphone brands, Motorola has set a three-year plan in motion, informed Ruben Castano, Head of Customer Experience, Motorola. “By 2026-27, we would aspire to double our current volumes,” he added. If things stay, as they are today, that would equate to being more or less the number three manufacturer worldwide, he claims.

Motorola’s Edge and G series have shown tremendous success in India. India has become one of their strongest growing markets, globally, and they are doubling investment here to increase market share as well as to export to other countries. The Lenovo-owned mobile maker is primarily exporting to United States from India.

Russia complains Apple over limited payment services

Russia’s antitrust agency said it had written to Apple, asking the U.S. tech giant to explain why Russian users of Apple devices do not have access to full functionality of banking and payment services. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has fined Apple around $26 million in the last two years related to what it described as Apple’s abuse of its dominant position concerning the mobile apps market and in-app payments.

Apple has previously “respectfully disagreed” with a FAS ruling that Apple’s distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage. The FAS said most Russian banks had been removed from the App Store and that Apple was not letting users install apps from anywhere but the App Store, making it impossible for Russian banks and contactless services to function.

