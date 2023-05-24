Today’s Cache | India’s PC market declined for another quarter; WhatsApp adds edit “sent messages” feature; Google to test AI-enabled ads in search

May 24, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

India’s PC market declined for another quarter

India’s traditional PC market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, declined by 30.1% Year-over-Year in Q1 2023, shipping 2.99 million units.

The decline impacted the premium segment the worst, declining 65.6% in the commercial segment and registering a 59% decline in the consumer segment. In terms of market share, HP Inc. took the top spot with 33.8% market share performing strongly in both the consumer and commercial segments, while Asus continued to do well in the consumer segment, holding the second position in the consumer notebook category ahead of Lenovo and Dell with a 17.9% market share.

WhatsApp adds edit “sent messages” feature

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that will allow users to edit their sent messages, within a limit.

The feature will be available for both Android and iOS devices, and is similar to messages sent via Apple’s Messages app. Users will get a short window, of 15 minutes, to edit sent messages as many times as they want on WhatsApp. Both the sender and recipient must update the app to the latest version for the feature to work seamlessly. The feature is not supported on WhatsApp Web and desktop apps.

Google to test AI-enabled ads in search

Google will begin experimenting with advertising within search results powered by generative AI. The announcement from Google comes as it seeks to fend off rival Microsoft in the search ads market.

The company will test the new ad placements using existing ads that appear on traditional Google searchers. The tech giant already offers a tool that can automatically generate ads for brands. That tool will now have generative AI capabilities and can create ads based on the context of a user’s query.

