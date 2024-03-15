Today’s Cache | Indians tapped regional language content more; U.S. probes risks of foreign satellite use; Qualcomm expands Chennai’s chip design facility

March 15, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

Indians tapped regional language content more

India ranked first, globally, in terms of time spent on mobiles in 2022 and 2023. It came second in website traffic with an over 80% jump in content consumption, revealed InMobi-owned smart lock screen platform Glance. It claims to have over 235 million active users on the platform who generate more than 2 trillion glances yearly and 30 billion taps annually. It operates directly on Android lock screens across more than 20 content categories.

According to Glance, India has over 931 million smartphone users with 20GB average data consumed per month. With over 3.5 million total apps, 40% uninstall apps within the first 30 days. During IPL and the Cricket World Cup, the live score widget provided by Glance recorded 3.5 million daily active users (DAUs). Similarly, for Bigg Boss Season 17, it generated 6 billion glances throughout the season.

U.S. probes risks of foreign satellite use

The Federal Communications Commission said it is investigating if the use of Russian and Chinese foreign satellite systems by U.S. mobile phones and other devices poses security threats. The FCC has concerns U.S. handheld devices are receiving and processing Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals from satellites controlled by foreign adversaries in violation of commission rules. The FCC is seeking answers from handset manufacturers Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung and others that collectively cover over 90% of the U.S. smartphone marketplace.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The FCC has only approved U.S. devices to receive and process signals from the U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS), and only the European Galileo GNSS has been approved.

Qualcomm expands Chennai’s chip design facility

Qualcomm opened a new design centre in Chennai, which will focus on wireless connectivity solutions and Wi-Fi technologies. The Chennai Design Centre will entail an investment of ₹177.27 crores, and it is expected to generate upto 1,600 tech jobs. This centre will support the California-based company’s global efforts in research and development of 5G cellular technology.

Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon said, “The Chennai team has been instrumental for the [company’s] leadership position in wireless communications, especially in Wi-Fi and broadband technologies, and we’re very happy to continue to work here.” He said that the company’s business has grown beyond mobile devices and that it is designing chipsets across the entire ecosystem. And the newest part of its business is focused on automotive manufacturing where Qualcomm is partnering with brands to build the digital cockpit. “If you believe this cellular technology is important, and the innovation roadmap for cellular continues, then there is always going to be room for Qualcomm,” he told The Hindu.