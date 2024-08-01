Today’s Cache | Indian rural and co-op banks “possibly” hit by ransomware attack; Meta forecasts upbeat Q3 revenue; CrowdStrike sued by shareholders

Indian rural and co-op banks “possibly” hit by ransomware attack

A statement released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shared that a technology service provider to co-operative and regional banks called C-Edge Technologies Ltd. was “possibly” hit by a ransomware attack. NPCI closed all retail payments in the affected banks and customers temporarily so customers will not be able to access the payment systems until restored. An official at NPCI told us that around 200 RRBs and co-operative banks were impacted adding that they expected the issue to be contained by tomorrow. The RBI hasn’t responded to the incident yet.

An official from the State Bank of India said that the issue had been found out on July 29 with mostly UPI operations being affected. The ones left out were possibly using a different tech service and will continue to operate normally. NPCI has temporarily isolated payment services offered by C-Edge Technologies.

Meta forecasts upbeat Q3 revenue

Meta has beat market expectations for second-quarter revenue while giving a positive forecast for the third quarter saying it expects revenue to be between $38.5 billion and $41 billion, a little more than analyst estimates of $39.1 billion. Analysts say that the company’s healthy profit margins due to a robust digital-ad spending can cover the costs of its investments in artificial intelligence technologies. The company’s family daily active people (DAP), a metric used to measure how many unique users open their apps per day was also higher by 7% year-over-year to an average of 3.27 billion for June.

While Meta’s spending on AI is comparable to Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet, its earnings have been less disappointing than the other two. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has also increased hiring over the past year specially of AI engineers even as they slim down teams in other segments. Expenses would remain high as they continue to spend on AI infrastructure saying their capital expenditure for 2024 would be between $37 billion and $40 billion, $2 billion more than their previous forecast.

CrowdStrike sued by shareholders

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike has been sued by shareholders who claim that the company defrauded them by hiding how much it was lacking in software testing leading to the global outage. In a lawsuit filed in Austin, Texas, shareholders alleged that CrowdStrike’s had misled them by making false claims. The shareholders cited the effects of the outage which led to a fall in share price of the company by 32% that wiped out $25 billion in market value. Delta Airlines has also filed a lawsuit against the company seeking to claim damages.

CEO of Delta said that the outage cost his airline $500 million including lost revenue and compensation that had to be given to stranded passengers.