Today’s Cache | Implications of OpenAI’s text-to-video model Sora; Ukraine’s tryst with Elon Musk’s Starlink; AI giants sign accord to combat election disinformation

February 19, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

The implications of OpenAI’s text-to-video model Sora

OpenAI’s newly released text-to-video model Sora is named after the Japanese word for ‘sky,’ in a nod to the model’s “limitless creative potential”. People world over reacted to the tool with everything from euphoria to horror, as the AI startup backed by Microsoft shared stunning visuals of people walking through a Tokyo winter or a cat being its adorable self. While the photorealistic quality of the media cannot be denied, the object tracking feels off and many of the videos break the laws of physics or have comedic errors such as vanishing limbs or time-travelling objects.

Sora has been released to a limited pool of experts and the videos showing its output may not necessarily reflect what the average tester will get as they play around with the new model. Critics want to know to what degree copyrighted media such as YouTube videos, documentaries, films, and home videos were scraped in order to train Sora, but OpenAI is tight-lipped about the datasets it uses for training. Sora has also been developed with filters to prevent the production of pornography and deepfakes, but only a general release of the tool will prove whether these safety policies are enough.

Ukraine’s tryst with Elon Musk’s Starlink

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, it disabled the latter’s internet capabilities, leading to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asking Elon Musk to enable SpaceX’s satellite-based internet for defence purposes. Musk agreed and also said that Starlink terminals were on their way to Ukraine. Using the technology, the besieged country’s military has been able to communicate and hold its own as the war with Russia nears its second year.

However, high-level members of Ukraine’s military and government have alleged that Russia is also using the Starlink technology in parts of occupied Ukraine, with terminals it sourced from Arab nations. While Elon Musk has in no uncertain terms denied claims of Starlink products being sold to Russia, the contradictory statements suggest that relations between Musk and Ukraine could be heading in a rockier direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

AI giants sign accord to combat election disinformation

At the Munich Security Conference, major AI companies as well as social media and design platforms signed an accord to adopt “reasonable precautions” in order to stop AI tools from wreaking havoc as millions of people across at least 50 countries prepare to head to the polls. The companies included Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). While the cooperation amongst so many major names looks impressive, the companies’ accord is not really enforceable and they are not committing to measurable steps such as pulling down deepfakes.

Apart from the accord, the companies will also have to comply with their own policies as well as the local laws of the countries they operate in. Experts are worried that AI-generated media such as audio clips and chatbots could be used to mislead voters. The tech companies are currently working on ways to identify synthetic media on their platforms or those created with their tools, in order to make AI-enabled media clear to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT