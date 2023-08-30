ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | How AI and Web3 complement each other; Google’s AI tools for enterprises; Meta unaffected by Canada news ban  

August 30, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard. | Photo Credit: Reuters

How AI and Web3 complement each other

While generative AI has grabbed the limelight from Web3 there are meaningful overlaps between the two nascent technologies. The overlaps go beyond AI’s capability to assist Web3 coders and rely on its capability to sift through, organise, and present data in a useful way.

Industry insiders point to the intersection of the use of these technologies to enable Web3 developers to write better contracts, streamline processes, and improve productivity. Similarly, Web3 can be used to improve the reliability of AI by making use of its decentralised nature. Web3 can be especially useful to verify the reliability of AI-generated content including text, images, and audio to accurately gauge their accuracy.

Google’s AI tools for enterprises

Google made its artificial intelligence-powered tools available to enterprise customers in the form of a monthly subscription in a bid to cash in on the technology’s surge in popularity. The monthly subscription of $30 per user, is the same as rival Microsoft’s “Copilot” AI-powered office software suite that includes Teams and Outlook.

Google’s new tools include “Duet AI in Workspace”, which will assist customers across its apps with writing in Docs, drafting emails in Gmail, and generating custom visuals in Slides, among others.

Meta unaffected by Canada news ban

Meta’s decision to block news links in Canada had had almost no impact on Canadian’s usage of Facebook, despite the company facing criticism from the Canadian government over the move, data from independent tracking firms indicated.

Daily active users of Facebook and time spent on the app in Canada have stayed unchanged since Meta started blocking news there in response to legislation that requires internet giants to pay publishers for the news articles shared on their platforms. Interestingly, even before the move from Meta to pull the plug on news links, Facebook referrals to a sampling of popular news sites in Canada were down by about 35% year-over-year in July and about 74% since 2020.

