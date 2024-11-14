Today’s Cache | Guardian quits X; U.S. Supreme Court to allow class action against Nvidia; AMD to cut 4% of workforce

Guardian quits X

British news publishing company Guardian said it will be leaving X due to the prevalence of “disturbing content” on the platform including racism and conspiracy theories. The official account had 10.7 million followers on the Elon Musk-owned platform and was the first large UK media organisation to leave X. Musk then responded to the news calling them “irrelevant.” Besides, former CNN host Don Lemon also announced that he will be quitting the social media platform saying it had fallen from being an open space for honest conversations and free speech. Critics have called out X since Musk’s take over saying disinformation and hate speech is rampant there.

Musk, on the other hand, has often hailed himself as a defender of free speech. Earlier this year, riots broke out in Britain after fake posts spread on X saying that an attack had taken place in the northern English town of Southport where three young girls had been attacked and killed by an Islamist migrant.

U.S. Supreme Court to allow class action against Nvidia

The U.S. Supreme Court will likely keep the class action lawsuit accusing Nvidia of misleading investors about its reliance on selling computer chips for the mining of volatile cryptocurrency, alive. The lawsuit was filed in 2018 by a Swedish investment management firm. Last week, there was another hearing for another multi-billion-dollar class action investors’ lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta around the privacy scandal involving political consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica.

Nvidia had settled charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission by paying a $5.5 million fine in 2022 after not disclosing that cryptomining was in fact a big contributor to its revenue growth from the sale of GPUs that it sold for gaming. Nvidia had pleaded not guilty. Currently, the company is one of the most valuable ones in the world worth over $3 trillion.

AMD to cut 4% of workforce

Advanced Micro Devices is planning to lay off 4% of its workforce or around 1,000 employees globally to push AI chip development as it battles against leader in AI chipmaking Nvidia. AMD is the second biggest player in the segment. The company released their results recently showing a more than two-fold jump in revenue in its data center business, meanwhile the personal computer segment also grew 29% while sales for its gaming unit fell around 69% for the time period.

The company has been investing in AI chip manufacturing massively and will start mass producing a new version of their MI325X in the next quarter this year. Despite robust earnings, it has failed to meet investor expectations sending their stock down.