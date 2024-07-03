Today’s Cache | Google’s total greenhouse gas emissions are surging; Apple could join OpenAI’s board; Meta faces yet another AI hurdle

Google’s total greenhouse gas emissions are surging

In its 2024 Environment Report, Google reported that its greenhouse gas emissions in 2023 came to a total of 14.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. This was a 13% year-over-year increase and a 48% increase when compared to 2019. The internet giant pointed to increases in data centre energy consumption and supply chain emissions as factors, but admitted that its work with AI could make it difficult to reduce emissions in the future.

While Google’s target is to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid where it operates by 2030, training AI models is energy-hungry work. The company is still working on ways to reduce the associated emissions as it pushes into generative AI and integrates the tech into more products.

Apple could join OpenAI’s board

Apple may get an observer role on OpenAI’s board, per a report from Bloomberg News, which noted that the arrangement was the result of an AI agreement last month. Phil Schiller, the head of Apple’s App Store and former marketing chief, was said to be chosen for the role, though there is not yet an official confirmation from either Apple or OpenAI. Observers on a board have fewer powers than directors, but can view the inner workings of the company’s leadership and experts.

In June, during its WWDC event, Apple announced that it was partnering with OpenAI in order to bring ChatGPT and large language model capabilities to Apple users with eligible devices.

Meta faces yet another AI hurdle

Meta’s new privacy policy has been invalidated and suspended by Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), an arm of Brazil’s Justice Ministry, in order to stop the social media giant from harvesting users’ personal data to train its AI products. Meta will have to pay a daily fine of around $8,836 if it does not comply with the measure. The Facebook and Instagram-parent said it was disappointed and noted that Brazil’s people would not get AI updates on time. It stressed that it was already in compliance with Brazil’s privacy laws.

This is not the first time Meta has faced a setback with regards to collecting people’s data for training its AI models and chatbots. The company recently warned European regulators that due to their privacy laws, it would not be able to bring out quality AI products for European users.