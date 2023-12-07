December 07, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Google’s new multimodal AI model Gemini raises the bar

On Wednesday, Google launched its new large language model Gemini which has been trained to absorb data in a manner similar to humans and not just in textual form as is commonly seen with chatbots. The three versions of the model called Nano, Pro and Ultra will be rolled out gradually. While the Nano and the Pro versions are available on the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone and its AI-powered chatbot, Bard. Ultra on the other hand, with the multimodal features, will be released sometime next year and will then be the underlying model for Bard.

Gemini Nano will be able to summarise recordings on the Pixel 8 Pro quickly and respond with automatic messages on messaging services like WhatsApp, Google said. Gemini will also eventually be integrated into Google Search although the company hasn’t specified when. Gemini’s release will heat up an already hotly contest AI race pressuring OpenAI to prove that their GPT models are smarter.

AMD forecasts $45 billion AI chip market this year, $2 billion sales in 2024

AMD announced its two new AI data center chips from its MI300 lineup with one specifically for generative AI applications and the second chip for supercomputers, on Wednesday. The company also stated that it estimated that the market for its data center AI processors was valued at a $45 billion this year. It forecast the total addressable market to be up from AMD’s last estimate of $30 billion made in June.

CEO Lisa Su said that AMD would have a “significant” supply of AI chips for the next year “well above” $2 billion worth. The rapidly growing demand for AI chips had pushed the estimate for the market to around $400 billion by 2027.

Meta’s Messenger gets full end-to-end encryption

Facebook Messenger has been updated with an end-to-end encryption as the default option for messages and calls, Meta announced on Wednesday. Meta stated in a blog that it wouldn’t be able to view the contents of a message unless a user reported something. While WhatsApp already has an end-to-end encryption, the update took longer on Messenger.

Users will also be able to edit their messages for up to 15 minutes after sending them. Updated messages can also be reported and disappearing messages will last for 24 hours and users can adjust the read receipts control for more privacy. The app’s media sharing options will reportedly be upgraded and voice messages can be sped up as well as heard even when the user is not on the app.

