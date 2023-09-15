HamberMenu
Today’s Cache | Google’s new AI conversational model; Tech leaders back AI regulations; California settles with Google over location privacy practices

September 15, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words [File].

The Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words [File]. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google’s new AI conversational model

Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its Gemini conversational artificial intelligence software. Gemini is intended to compete with OpenAI’s GPT-4 model and marks the search giant’s intensified investments in generative AI.

Gemini is a collection of large-language models that power everything from chatbots to features providing summaries of text or generating original text based on what users want to read like emails, drafts, music lyrics, or news stories. Google plans to make Gemini available to companies through its Google Cloud Vertex AI service.

Tech leaders back AI regulations

At a closed-door Senate forum, tech leaders loosely endorsed the idea of government regulations for artificial intelligence, but there is little consensus on what regulations would look like. Executives attending the meeting included Tesla and X CEO, Elon Musk, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

While tech leaders and others outlined their views at the meeting, with each participant getting three minutes to speak on a topic of their choosing, some senators were critical that the public was shut out of the meeting arguing that the tech executives should testify in public.

California settles with Google over location privacy practices

Google agreed to a $93 million settlement with the U.S. State of California over its location-privacy practices. The settlement follows a $391.5 million settlement with 40 States, reached in November 2022, to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations.

As part of the settlement, while Google admitted no wrongdoing, the company agreed to a number of restrictions, including providing more transparency about location tracking, disclosing to users that their location information may be used for ad personalization, and showing additional information to users when enabling location-related account settings.

