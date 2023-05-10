Today’s Cache | Google’s constitutional AI; EU cloud certification scheme; Canada hits back at Facebook

May 10, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Google’s constitutional AI

Alphabet-backed Anthropic, an AI startup disclosed the set of written moral values that it used to train and make safe Claude, its rival to the technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The moral values guidelines, which Anthropic calls Claude’s constitution, draw from several sources, including the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights and even Apple Inc.’s data privacy rules.

The move comes even as legislators around the globe are scrambling to update policies regulating generative artificial technologies such as ChatGPT.

EU cloud certification scheme

The latest draft proposal from the EU cybersecurity agency ENISA concerns an EU certification scheme (EUCS) that would vouch for the cybersecurity of cloud services and determine how governments and companies in the bloc select a vendor for their business. While the new provisions underscore EU concerns of interference from non-EU states, they are likely to spark criticism from U.S. tech giants worried about being shut out from the European market.

Tech giants including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are looking to secure an EU cybersecurity label to handle sensitive data, which can only be done via a joint venture with an EU-based company.

Canada hits back at Facebook

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said Meta Platforms Inc.’s opposition to proposed legislation that would compel payment by its Facebook unit and other internet companies for journalistic content was based on a flawed argument that news has no economic value.

Both Google and Meta have warned they would withdraw access to news articles on their platforms in Canada if the bill is passed into law without amendments. Their main objection is paying for links to news articles posted on their websites that they say would be unsustainable for their businesses.

